Local Boy Scouts have NOT filed bankruptcy, still in business

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Boy Scouts organization in the Chattanooga area wants to make it clear that they have not filed for bankruptcy.

The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing.

- Advertisement -

The Scout Executive for our area, says in a statement quote:

“The Cherokee Area Council, which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area, is separate and distinct from the national organization.”