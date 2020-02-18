Lawmakers want to move Tennessee primary to the front of the line

NASHIVLLE (WDEF) – A pair of Tennessee lawmakers are proposing moving the presidential primary in front of all others.

The democrats are proposing a bill to change the election date to January 2 for the 2024 election.

- Advertisement -

That would be before either the Iowa caucuses or New Hampshire primaries.

They say that Tennessee better represents the nation demographically than either of them (both states are in the bottom 5 for racial diversity in America.)

They believe good candidates are being driven out of the race as a result.

But the national parties may be a tough sell.

Both Florida and Michigan have tried moving their elections up, but the national parties refused to seat their delegates.

However, the fiasco in Iowa this year may change some minds.