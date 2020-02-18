Golden Apple: Carol Anne Droke

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Carol Anne Droke deals with 4 and 5 year old every day, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The teacher at Ringgold Primary School treats her students like her own family.

Droke loves teaching, and is committed to helping shape these young minds.

School Principal Nancy Gurganus is impressed.

“Ms. Droke is amazing. She has had two of my grandchildren in her class. She is always busy helping others. She has the kindest heart and she just loves these children like they are hers.”

Droke teaches Pre-Kindergarten, and has lived in Ringgold for 16 years.

She says her job of teaching brings her joy, and she knows every day with her students will be different.

“They are our future. And I just love each and every one of them. I tried to treat them just like I treat my own children. Cause I can think back on that day when my children started at school, and you’re turning them over to someone that you really don’t know. So you know I try to make the parents feel at ease. Every day Is an adventure.”

Her passion and dedication have earned her this week’s Golden Apple award.