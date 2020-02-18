Georgia and Clemson Facing Off in 2021 Season Opener in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Longtime rivals Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 football season by playing at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. Georgia and Clemson already had plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says the 2021 game in Charlotte will give Georgia fans “the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top-level stadium.”

