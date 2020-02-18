Braves Nick Markakis Says Astros “Deserve a Beating” For Cheating Scandal

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) – Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has become the latest big leaguer to tee off on the scandal-ridden Houston Astros. Markakis talked about the Astros on Tuesday at spring training, saying he feels that “every single guy over there deserves a beating.” Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season for the team’s actions in using video to steal catcher’s signs in 2017 and 2018, and the pair were fired by the team. Players were not disciplined and their 2017 World Series title remained intact.

