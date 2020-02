Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Boyd Buchanan knocked off The King’s Academy 59-47 on Tuesday in their region quarterfinals. The Bucs built a 23-15 lead at halftime on their way to improving their record to 24-4 on the year. Eli Evans led Boyd Buchanan with 23 points. The Bucs will play Grace Christian from Knoxville in the Region semifinals Thursday at 8:30pm at Notre Dame.