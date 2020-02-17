Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Expect A Pleasant President’s Day with Showers Approaching By Tuesday Morning!

We will be starting off the work week in the low 40s with a mixture of clouds & sunshine. The wind chill will not be much of an issue as they are expected to stay calm.

Partly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon with highs on Monday in the low 60s with a low of 54 degrees Tuesday morning due to cloud cover and a few expected showers.

The next area of big rainfall will be moving in for late tonight (after midnight)Monday, into Tuesday morning with a cold front on Tuesday. This could drop anywhere from a third of an inch to an inch throughout the area.

That cold front will knock temperatures into the low 50s on Wednesday, with mid to upper 40’s for Thursday & Friday. Our lows will be steadily decreasing and below freezing for Friday, Saturday, & possibly Sunday mornings.

54 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows.

