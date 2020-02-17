Regional NewsState News - Georgia Uber, Lyft rides spur change in Atlanta airport parking plan By Collins Parker - February 17, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Atlanta airport officials say the demand for parking at the airport has declined with the rise of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is shelving plans to demolish and rebuild its decks at the domestic terminal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the airport developed plans several years ago to double the size of the Terminal South and Terminal North parking decks. But airport officials eventually down-scaled those plans. The decline in demand for airport parking has prompted airport officials to look at maintaining the existing parking decks instead of rebuilding them.