TECH BYTE: Online Resources for Voting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Super Tuesday is coming up, and it’s time to make your vote count.

March 3 will be here before you know it. Are you ready to cast your ballot?

It’s a simple task, but it can be overwhelming – with so many candidates and issues to choose from.

TurboVote has what you need to do before you can vote in the first place.

This website helps you with registration, when and where you need to vote, and how to apply for an absentee ballot.

It’s also important to know who you’re voting for when you head to the polls.

Project Vote Smart has a solution.

Go to votesmart.org/voteeasy and take a look at congressional and presidential candidates to see whose views match closest to yours.

That way you can vote with confidence.

Another website that’s useful year round is IssueVoter, which helps you make your voice heard.

If congress is voting on a bill you want passed, you can simply use IssueVoter to let your lawmaker know where you stand.

With so many resources available to you online, doing your research on both the candidates and issues is easier than ever before.

There’s no excuse. Get out there and vote!