Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Silverdale girls basketball team built a commanding second half lead and cruised to a 64-46 win over Grace Christian Academy on Monday night in the region quarterfinals. In the final seconds of the third quarter, Laney Bone rebounded a missed lay-up and put it back in for the bucket and foul. Her free throw put the Seahawks up 50-30 going into the final quarter.