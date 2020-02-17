Ryan Newman gets in terrifying crash on final lap of Daytona 500

Ryan Newman was involved in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday, sending his car flipping into the air. Newman was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

UPDATE: NASCAR updated Newman’s status saying that he is “in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

Newman was leading the race when he was hit from behind by Ryan Blaney. The impact sent Newman’s Ford into the outer wall, causing it to flip over and skid along the track on its roof for some distance. The vehicle was then struck by another car, sending it up into the air. Newman eventually skidded over the finish line while sparks, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the vehicle.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

It took emergency crews several minutes to get the car upright and remove Newman. He was wheeled into an ambulance and immediately taken to a local hospital, Fox NASCAR analysts Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy said.

Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, flips over as he crashes during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Getty

“Dang I hope Newman is ok,” Corey LaJoie, the racer whose vehicle struck Newman’s after the initial crash, said on Twitter. “That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but smoke.”

Safety crews respond to a wreck involving Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, after the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Getty Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, flips over as he crashes during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Getty

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the race, which was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, but was postponed due to rain.