Hamilton County gets new equipment to speed up Real ID applications

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – U.S. citizens who want to travel will soon need “A Real I.D.”

This is only for those who will be flying commercial aircraft or enter federal buildings.

The office of the Hamilton county clerk is helping local residents get the Real I.D.

Clerk Bill Knowles says his office has doubled the amount of equipment needed to issue the license.

The office is working with the Tennessee Department of Safety to offer the service.

“With the state giving us this extra equipment and the connectivity with the driver license folks in Nashville, it is going to cut down the waiting time of citizens who want the real ID and have the star.”

To be able to get a real ID you need to bring a proof of citizenship, driver licenses, Social Security card, and two proofs of residency.

Citizens have until October 1st to get the new I.D. card.