Girl wants McKamey donations instead of birthday presents

Ooltewah, Tennessee (WDEF) – A nine year old girl is hoping you will give to the McKamey Animal Shelter for her birthday instead of giving her a present.

And an Ooltewah shop is teaming up with her birthday wish.

Autumn Perez adopted her first cat from McKamey and has been a fan ever since.

She has been soliciting McKamey donations on her birthday since she turned 5.

This year, Owl Cove Boutique is accepting donations for Autumn’s birthday all week.

Make a donation and you get a t-shirt.