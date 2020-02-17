Girl wants McKamey donations instead of birthday presents

Ooltewah, Tennessee (WDEF) – A nine year old girl is hoping you will give to the McKamey Animal Shelter for her birthday instead of giving her a present.
And an Ooltewah shop is teaming up with her birthday wish.
Autumn Perez adopted her first cat from McKamey and has been a fan ever since.
She has been soliciting McKamey donations on her birthday since she turned 5.
This year, Owl Cove Boutique is accepting donations for Autumn’s birthday all week.
Make a donation and you get a t-shirt.