Former volleyball stars and their daughters killed in Missouri crash

Two former college volleyball stars and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in an eastern Missouri crash while on their way to a volleyball tournament, officials said. The head-on crash Friday morning near Lake Saint Louis killed Carrie Urton McCaw, 44, and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Drury Prather, 44, and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, CBS station KMOV-TV reported.

The four were on their way to a weekend club volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64, investigators said. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities said the crash happened around 11 a.m. when the eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the minivan and another car.

- Advertisement -

The pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. Thompson said two people in the car that was hit suffered no serious injuries.

Trending News

Prather was a standout volleyball player at the University of Louisville and McCaw starred at Syracuse University, their respective teams said in statements.

Both schools posted tributes to the former players on social media.

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Cardinal Forever Lesley Drury Prather (98-01) and her daughter, Rhyan. Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/p6zkrzs79m — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) February 15, 2020

The Syracuse Athletics family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of volleyball alumnae Carrie Urton McCaw ’98, and her daughter, Kacey. Our thoughts are with their families and those affected by the fatal crash during this incredibly difficult time.https://t.co/1FxPBbEVGD pic.twitter.com/2hgi1i7cUU — Syracuse Volleyball (@CuseVB) February 15, 2020

CBS affiliate WLKY reported that both girls were part of the KIVA Louisville Volleyball Club, which posted on social media following the crash.

The community of Assumption joins with the St. Raphael and KIVA communities as we mourn the tragic loss of Carrie Urton… Posted by Assumption High School on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Prather joined the Louisville Metro Fire Department four years ago, the department said in a statement on Twitter.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Elijah Henderson, KMOV reported. The St. Charles County prosecutor’s office confirms there is now a criminal investigation against Henderson, the station reported.

Lake St. Louis, in St. Charles County, is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.