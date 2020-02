CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – All federal inmates have been transferred out of the Silverdale Detention Center.

The U.S. Marshals Service directed the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to make the move.

Sheriff Jim Hammond says there is an on going investigation of the issues at Silverdale.

Eight female prisoners were transferred to the Bradley County Jail.

All male prisoners were transferred to the jail in downtown Chattanooga.