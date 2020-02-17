My Best Me Health Tip – How Food Affects Your Hormones

Beta endorphins is a term you hardly ever hear when it comes to obesity and medications but it’s a big factor with our hormones and why we’re gaining weight and why we’re struggling so much with our health. Beta endorphin is a hormone that makes us feel good and it’s usually associated with drugs such as upper drugs and some medications.

The food industry has developed specific foods like Oreo cookies to activate maximum amount of beta endorphins. Every time you eat it, you feel better so you go back and eat more and you keep buying more. The next thing you know you’re gaining weight and they’re making a lot of money.

Watch products that turns to sugar because it does make you feel good and you’re falling in that trap of feeling good and eating too much of it. For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.