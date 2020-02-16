Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Pleasant President’s Day with Showers Approaching Tuesday Morning!

Starting off the work week in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Wind chill will not be much of an issue as winds are expected to stay calm. Partly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon with highs for Monday in the low 60s with a low of a mild 54 degrees Tuesday morning due to cloud cover and showers.

Next area of big rain will be moving in for LATE Monday night into Tuesday morning with a cold front on Tuesday. This could drop anywhere from a third of an inch to an inch in the area. The cold front will knock temperatures into the low 50s for the rest of the week with lows steadily decreasing and below freezing for Friday morning.

54 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows.

