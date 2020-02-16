Sturdivant’s late home run not enough to beat Golden Eagles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs softball team lost a late lead after allowing a five-run fifth inning to Tennessee Tech, eventually falling in the Chattanooga Challenge finale, 7-5, inside Jim Frost Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 3-4 in early season action while in-state foe Tennessee Tech improved its overall mark to 6-4.

- Advertisement -

TENNESSEE TECH 7, CHATTANOOGA 5

HOW IT HAPPENED

INNING SCORE SCORING PLAY VIEW

BOT 1st 2-0 After Emily Coltharp and Jenice Casanas record back-to-back singles to start the game, Aly Walker rips an RBI double into the right center gap. WATCH

TOP 3rd 2-1 TTU’s Sydney Love-Baker puts the Golden Eagles on the board with a solo homerun to left.

BOT 3rd 3-1 Katie Corum drives in Walker from second with an RBI double off the wall in left. WATCH

TOP 5th 3-2 A bases loaded walk brings in a TTU run and forces Chattanooga to switch pitchers from Allison Swinford to Celie Hudson.

TOP 5th 3-7 TTU plates five additional runs on four hits after the pitching change with three of the four runs credited to Swinford.

BOT 5th 5-7 Emma Sturdivant belts her first homerun of the season and seventh of her career with a two-run shot off the bleachers in left. WATCH

PITCHING RESULTS

TEAM PITCHER RESULT RECORD STAT LINE

TTU Alyssa Arden W 4-1 7IP, CG, 8H, 5ER, 5K

CHATT Allison Swinford L 0-3 4IP, 5H, 5ER, 2BB

CHATT Celie Hudson ND — 3IP, 4H, 2ER, 3K

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES

• In just her second career start, Jenice Casanas went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and reached base successfully in all four plate appearances. In four appearances this year, she is batting .667 (4-for-6) with four runs scored, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a successful sacrifice bunt.

• Aly Walker continued her rip to the 2020 season, posting her second multi-hit performance and seventh-straight game with a hit. Walker went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored on Sunday. For the season, she leads the team in batting average (.458), hits (11) and is tied in doubles (2).

• Emily Coltharp has collected a hit in every game this season and has scored a run in all but two after going 1-for-3 with a run scored on Sunday. Coltharp is batting a blistering .455 (10-for-22) this season and leads the team in on-base percentage (.586%) and stolen bases (3-for-3).

• Katie Corum has shown great offensive power this season, batting an even .300 (6-for-20) with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI. She has collected a hit and RBI in all but one game this season after finishing Sunday with a 1-for-4, double, RBI stat line. She leads the team this season with a .700% slugging percentage.

• Chattanooga’s pitching staff surrendered 52 hits over five games this weekend, the most in a five-game span since April 2-14, 2017, in which the team allowed 56 hits to SoCon opponents Samford (one game), Western Carolina (three games) and ETSU (one game).

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (3-4) gets set to host tournament action for the second-straight weekend with the Frost Classic kicking off on Friday, February 21. For full tournament information, please visit the tournament central page HERE.