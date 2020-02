LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF) — The LaFayette Ramblers continued their winning ways in the first round of the state tournament against Oconee County Saturday. After a close first half, Ramblers came out victorious, 61-46. Aidan Hadaway led the way with 26 points. DeCameron Porter followed with 17, and Junior Barber just behind with 10. Ramblers move to 24-2 on the season and will host McDonough in the second round next week.