Cleveland Boy wins big at the Westminster Dog Show.

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – A young man from Cleveland is making his paw mark in the dog showing competition world.

Johnathon Wehry is at the top of his dog showing game and he’s only 18.

Recently, Wehry competed in the 2020 Westminster Dog Show Junior Handling division with his Cocker Spaniel, Jagster.

Wehry and Jagster came in giving it their all and it paid off.

They won big, but he says it hasn’t always been easy.

“I had a really rough start in dog shows, I didn’t really like it and once I really got to understand the community in dog shows, it really helped me appreciate what was there a lot more,” Johnathon Wehry.

Since finding his love for dog showing, Wehry has won the AKC National Dog show and will be representing America at the Crufts Dog show in the United Kingdom.

He says his division has taught him a lot about responsibility.

“What I am representing America for is called Junior Showmanship which is for kids 9-18 and it’s meant to help grow children towards developing their skills and all the backstage stuff, behind the dog shows,”says Wehry.

Jagster also has a love for the competition life.

Wehry says Jagster knows when its time to put on a show.

“I got him when he was a years old. After 5 years of showing, cause he is 6 years old now. He starts to really understand when it comes time for it,”says Whery.

Jagster and Wehry have grown a lot together and Wehry says he wouldn’t be the person he is today without dog shows.

“Coming through dog shows , it’s helped me grow a lot. I am definitely not the same person I was 12 years ago, I have changed a lot and dog shows have really pushed that for me,”says Wehry.

The Crufts dog show is known as the ‘greatest dog show event in the world’ and goes through March 5 to March 8th of this year.