2 men feared dead after avalanche in Colorado

Search and rescue crews are back out on what they consider a recovery mission Sunday following an avalanche a day before on Muddy Pass near Vail, Colorado, CBS Denver reported. According to law enforcement, three mono-track riders from Eagle County triggered a large avalanche Saturday afternoon. All three males were buried, but one victim managed to dig out of the slide.

The other two never surfaced, officials say.

- Advertisement -

“Currently, there is an active search and recovery mission underway for the other two individuals involved,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release Sunday.

CONFIRMED BREAKING: 2 believed dead, a third digs out of large avalanche they triggered near #Vail Saturday. •Rescue crews working to recover the bodies. The 3 men are from Eagle Co area. •We have crews en route to the scene.

Check @CBSDenver .com for + details ASAP — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) February 16, 2020

Rescue crews began digging to locate them on Saturday, but due to the continued avalanche danger in the area and the lack of sunlight, they were pulled back for their own safety.

Trending News

They returned on Sunday to recover the reported victims.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Sunday morning about rising avalanche danger in the northern mountains on Sunday. They say the danger will spread to the central mountains on Monday.

“Some very large avalanches are propagating in surprising and unpredictable ways as we have been seeing lately,” they stated on social media. “This advice may seem conservative to some of our users, but the bottom line is, we’re worried.”