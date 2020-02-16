18-Year-old arrested for sex with a 12-year-old

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Edwin Mendez-Perez has been charged with child rape under 13.

The girl’s mother alerted police that her daughter had left home to be with an older boy without her consent.

According to an affidavit, police found the girl in Mendez-Perez’s closet hiding from the police.

The girl told authorities that they had been together since September of 2019, even though she knew that she wasn’t supposed to be with him.

The affidavit says that officers found empty and full bottles of alcohol throughout Mendez-Perez’s home.

Mendez-Perez has a $200,000 bond and the girl is back in custody with her mother.