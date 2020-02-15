Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – February 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Partly Sunny Skies for Sunday & Monday with Warm-ish Temperatures!

As winds switched to the south, low temperatures will not be as cold in the upper 30s for early Sunday morning. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday with temperatures almost reaching 60 degrees. Few scattered showers possible Sunday mainly for the southern viewing area in Georgia and Alabama.

- Advertisement -

Next area of big rain will be moving in for Monday night into Tuesday of next week with a cold front on Tuesday. High for Monday will be in the low 60s with a low of a mild 54 degrees Tuesday morning due to cloud cover and showers. This could drop anywhere from a third of an inch to an inch in the area. The cold front will knock temperatures into the low 50s for the rest of the week with lows steadily decreasing and below freezing for Friday morning.

54 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.