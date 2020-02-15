Walker County Woman Missing Search Party in Gordon County Georgia

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- “I’m here today to search for my daughter. Hoping that she’s still alive” said Eric Roberts.

Community members came together Saturday morning hoping to find Eric Robert’s only daughter, Keeslyn Roberts.

Roberts lives with her boyfriend in Gordon County Georgia.

Her father says she was last seen in Calhoun Georgia on January 20th.

Her car was parked in the lot of a nearby gas station and truck stop with all of her belongings still inside.

Roberts’ father is a truck driver and understands the potential dangers looming around truck stops. “These things happen at truck stops. The bad thing about it is that the Flying J has no cameras in the parking lots at all. No lighting hardly at all.”

A search party searched for her in a wooded area several miles down from where her car was found.

Caleb Smith was reported missing and his car was parked at the same gas station.

And on Saturday, Roberts’ family searched the same area where his body was found.

“Both of them left the Flying J unknown. Just trying to put this out of my mind.”

The search lasted for hours.

Covering as much as 100 acres of land.

Hoping to find the clue that would lead them to a hopeful discovery.

Roberts’ mother hoped for a miracle.

Baring the emotional weight on her shoulders as well.

“She’s grieving just as bad. It’s been hard on us both after they found the boy’s body. We’re just trying to rule out all these possibilities right now.”

The community used all possible resources during their pursuit.

ATV’s to cover land faster and a drone camera to capture a better view of the area.

Unfortunately there were no signs of Keeslyn’s whereabouts.

Roberts’ father plans to relentlessly search for her.

He believes there is a chance she will still come home safely.

“Just to put that out of my mind and give me peace right now that she s still alive. She’s well and she’s going to be found. I still have hope.”