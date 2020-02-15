Tennessee downed by Gamecocks, 63-61

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar swished four free throws in the final 21 seconds to deliver an improbable 63-61 win over Tennessee. Trailing 60-59 with 1:15 left, the Gamecocks had committed 24 fouls and 13 misses from the line. Yet, after Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi turned the ball over, and Jordan Bowden fouled Kotsar to prevent a fast break, the senior forward calmly swished two free throws for a one-point lead. He went to the line once more a short time later for the final two points. John Fulkerson scored a career-high 25 for the Vols.