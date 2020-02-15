Mocs split Saturday Chatt Challenge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — Redshirt senior Emma Sturdivant delivered a game-winning, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to help lift the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to a 5-3 victory over Indiana State on Saturday night inside Jim Frost Stadium as part of the Chattanooga Challenge.

Chattanooga dropped the first game of the day against Bowling Green, 7-5, before earning the thrilling victory. Following the win over ISU, UTC improved its 2020 record to an even 3-3. Indiana State fell to 3-5 while Bowling Green improved to 2-1 following the earlier win.

CHATTANOOGA 5, INDIANA STATE 3

HOW IT HAPPENED

INNING SCORE SCORING PLAY VIEW

BOT 1st 1-0 Aly Walker continued her hot start to the season with a bases loaded RBI double. WATCH

BOT 1st 2-0 Katie Corum added to the rally by knocking in a run with an RBI single to left. WATCH

TOP 4th 2-1 ISU’s Mallory Marsicek lifted her first homerun of the season, a solo shot, over the right center wall.

TOP 5th 2-3 Bella Peterson came through for the Sycamores with a two-out, two-RBI single to center field with the bases loaded, giving ISU the lead.

BOT 5th 3-3 A defensive miscue at third base off the bat of a Katie Corum groundball allowed the tying run to cross the plate with two outs.

BOT 6th 5-3 With two outs and the bases loaded, Emma Sturdivant ripped an eventual, game-winning, two-run single to center field. WATCH

PITCHING RESULTS

TEAM PITCHER RESULT RECORD STAT LINE

CHATT Celie Hudson W 3-0 7IP, CG, 8H, 3ER, 6K

ISU Gabbi Schnaiter L 1-1 5.1IP, 5H, 5R, 4ER, 6BB

BOWLING GREEN 7, CHATTANOOGA 5

HOW IT HAPPENED

INNING SCORE SCORING PLAY VIEW

TOP 1st 0-2 BGSU’s Nikki Sorgi started the scoring for the Falcons with an RBI fielder’s choice before an RBI groundout from Payton Hamm.

TOP 1st 0-5 Logan Everett ripped a two-RBI single before Evelyn Loyola followed with an RBI double to cap off the five-run first.

BOT 1st 1-5 Emma Sturdivant cashed in with runners on second and third behind a sacrifice fly to right field.

BOT 1ST 3-5 Morgan Kazerooni followed Sturdivant’s RBI with a two-run homer to left center, her second blast of the season. WATCH

TOP 4th 3-7 Madi McCoy belted an RBI single with a runner on second before Nikki Sorgi followed suit with an RBI triple to the gap in right center.

BOT 6th 5-7 Cam Swafford tried to kick start a comeback effort with a bases loaded, two-RBI single up the middle before the rally was thwarted on back-to-back strikeouts. WATCH

PITCHING RESULTS

TEAM PITCHER RESULT RECORD STAT LINE

CHATT Hannah Wood L 0-1 3.1IP, 9H, 7ER, 4K

CHATT Allison Swinford — — 3.2IP, 2H, 5K

BGSU Payton Gottshall W 2-1 6IP, 4H, 2ER, 9K

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES

• Aly Walker extended her hitting streak to six games as she has collected a hit in each of the season’s first games. Dating back to last season, Walker has a hit in ten of her last 11 games. She is second on the team this season with a .450 (9-for-20) average.

• Celie Hudson improved her record in the circle to a perfect 3-0 in 2020. All three wins have come as complete games. She has now tossed 47 complete games during her career, seventh most in program history.

• Emily Coltharp continues to add to her hit totals this year, extending her hit streak to six games, and leading the team with a .474 (9-for-19) batting average. Coltharp is reaching base at a blistering .600% and is a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (3-3) finishes play in the Chattanooga Challenge tomorrow against Tennessee Tech at 12:30 p.m. at Jim Frost Stadium. Full tournament schedule and information can be found HERE.