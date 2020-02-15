“Love Hangover” Hosted by The Chattery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s the day after Valentines day but there was still a chance to spoil your special someone.

The Chattery hosted the “Love Hangover”, a pop-up shop en local vendors featuring local hand made goods.

Shoppers had a chance to check out jewelry, grooming, bath and other unique products.

This event allowed local business to introduce their brand and warm the hearts of the Chattanooga market.

“The goal for today was to show our community some more businesses they may not be aware of and support them and get their names out there” said Creative Director Shawanda Mason. “Also it’s to let people know about the classes we have to offer.”

For more info on The Chattery, go to www.thechattery.org and for market updates go to www.thechattery.org/market.