Federal inmates transferred out of Silverdale Detention Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- All federal inmates have been transferred out of Silverdale Detention Center.

Sheriff Jim Hammond released the following statement:

”Yesterday, at the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service, the HCSO Corrections Division transferred all federal prisoners from the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO contracts with the Marshals to house federal prisoners. The HCSO is responsible for the downtown Hamilton County Jail and the Silverdale Detention Facility. However, the Silverdale Facility is presently under a private contract with CoreCivic Corporation.

On Friday, February 14th, eight (8) federal female prisoners were transferred to the Bradley County Jail and the remaining male federal prisoners were transferred to the downtown jail on Walnut Street. The female inmates were transferred to the Bradley County Jail due to the fact we do not house female inmates in the Hamilton County Jail. In order to allow enough room for the transfer of inmates to occur, and an equal number of non-federal male prisoners were moved out of the downtown Hamilton County Jail and transferred to the Silverdale facility.

We have been made aware of issues at Silverdale and an investigation is currently underway by our Criminal Investigations Division. As this is an ongoing investigation, any additional questions regarding the transfer should be directed to the U.S. Marshals Service.“