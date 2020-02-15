Amanda Bynes announces engagement to mystery fiance

Amanda Bynes had a romantic Valentine’s Day this year — complete with a surprise engagement. Fans were shocked to see a picture of her new ring posted on Instagram, featuring a mysterious hand that likely belongs to her unknown fiance.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” the former Nickelodeon child star wrote Friday.

The post features the 33-year-old’s huge emerald-cut engagement ring and another person’s hand, who is also wearing a ring resembling a wedding band.

Much to the disappointment of her followers, Bynes neglected to reveal who the other hand belongs to, keeping the identity of her new fiance a secret.

Bynes garnered acclaim for her Nickelodeon shows, “All That” and “The Amanda Show” in the 1990s and starred in hit movies like “She’s the Man,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Hairspray” in the 2000s.

She has largely stayed out of the spotlight the last few years, focusing instead on her mental health after a long struggle with addiction. She posts infrequent updates on Instagram — her most recent posts feature her new tattoo, an outline of a heart on her left cheek.

Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising last year after doing a rare interview with Paper Magazine.

“I just had no purpose in life,” she said at the time, adding that she has improved recently. “I’d been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long. … I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

Bynes said before she goes into fashion, she wants to return to acting again.

Disclosure: Nickelodeon is a division of ViacomCBS.

