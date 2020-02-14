Women League of Voter’s “Day of Action”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s a day of Action emphasizing the “Women Power the Vote” campaign by the League of Women Voters in Chattanooga.

The non partisan political group is celebrating their 100th anniversary of their establishment by joining like minded leagues across the country.

Their goal is to help register voters and encourage voter engagement.

The League is also focused on making civic participation easier.

The president of the Chattanooga league is encouraging women to be more involved in local government representation. “Participate in your local and civic organizations Run for local government positions. Do what you can to make the world the place you want it to be” said Lisa Bilbrey Hyder.

The league also encourages men to join the organization.