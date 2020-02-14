Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – February 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Bundle Up For Valentine’s Day … And Especially Overnight Tonight !



Expect leftover clouds to hang around through much of the morning, but continued dry and turning cold. Lows will fall into the upper 20’s to around 30 depended on the cloud cover.

Lots of sun, but quite chilly for Friday afternoon, with highs only around 44 with lows back in the low to mid 20’s by Saturday morning. The mountains well outside of town could briefly fall into the upper teens.

Right now, the weekend is looking dry with lots of sunshine Saturday. A warming trend will pick up with highs back into the low 50’s. Partly cloudy, but still looking dry for Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s.

Next area of rain will be moving in for Monday night into Tuesday of next week, and MUCH colder by the end of the week ahead.

54 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows.

