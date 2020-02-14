School sexual abuse presentation leads to arrest of Sand Mountain man

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A Sand Mountain man has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s investigators were contacted by Crossville Middle School about the case.

Students had just seen a sexual abuse prevention presentation by the Family Services of North Alabama.

Afterwards, a student reported inappropriate behavior by a family member.

31 year old Russell Banks of Crossville, Alabama was arrested on Thursday.

He faces was charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12.

Sheriff Nick Welden said “This is a great job by our investigative team in quickly resolving this case. Our utmost priority will always be protecting the children of our county.”

“I’d also like to thank Family Services of North Alabama for doing what they do. Having organizations like them active in our schools is a great resource for our investigators and crucial for protecting our children,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for educating our young people, some might not realize that this behavior is not ok. This gives us the opportunity to stop it before it turns in to something worse,” said the sheriff.