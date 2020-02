CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While most of us are just trying to dry out, road crews are getting ready to fill some holes.

The weather extremes we’ve seen over the last 10 days are prime pothole creators.

Particularly deep freezing weather when the ground is saturated with rain.

Jennifer Flynn with TDOT says they are preparing for a rash of potholes in the next couple of weeks.

So be careful while you’re driving until a road crew can repair the damage.