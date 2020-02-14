Rep. Fleischmann says don’t worry about TVA

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After talks of part of TVA being sold, Representative Chuck Fleischmann says he doesn’t think that will happen.

He says he has been a long supporter of TVA.

According to the Congressman, the company has done a wonderful job for the Tennessee Valley and the entire region.

He says it is a great asset.

“Fortunately myself and Senator Alexander have advocated for TVA in the past. I have had this talk with the President of the United States. TVA is going to be safe.”

Representative Fleischmann says over the years Republican and Democratic presidents have put in their budget the suggestion of privatizing TVA, but it hasn’t worked.