Marion County High School May Keep Students Out of School Until Sewage Problems are Fixed

JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF)- Marion County High school is currently dealing with a nasty issue.

Sewage pipelines have been backed up in the school bathrooms as well as a manhole on the campus grounds.

Superintendent Mark Griffith says the issue may be fixed soon.

Students and faculty are currently on a three day weekend.

But they are expected to miss school even longer if the issue continues past Tuesday as a result from the recent flooding.

A recent sporting event also had to be canceled because of this.

Griffith says the sewer problems have been an inconvenience, preventing people from using bathroom stalls and sinks.

