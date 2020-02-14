Man uses Fort Oglethorpe tire store sign to propose

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF) — A business in Fort Oglethorpe is spreading love on Valentine’s Day.

The Tire Discounters store on Battlefield Parkway is using its sign to help customers send out messages to loved ones.

People submit their ideas to the company.

Kaleb Younce used the sign to propose to his girlfriend, Jessica Collins.

It’s one way the business is giving its customers a little bit extra on this special day.

“Being a part of a family owned company, you know Tire Discounters has been family owned since we started. Being, part of a family owned company, to bring that happiness into somebody’s life, to bring just a smile or laughter just part of their day, is all what we are about,” said David Higgins, Tire Discounters area operations manager.

The signs usually feature a funny saying or it tells people what is on sale.

Around Valentine’s Day is the only time they let customers take over.