Local knitters make hats given to babies on Valentine’s Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Newborns and neonatal intensive care babies got a special gift on Valentine’s Day at Erlanger East Hospital and Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

They’re red yarn caps, handmade by local knitters.

“Everybody loves an adorable baby in a red hat,” Genuine Purl Store Manager Dana Chadwell said.

Every year yarn and needlework store Genuine Purl rounds up knitters to make the custom caps for the babies.

“We put together kits of washable, dryable baby yarn all in red, and we get an incredible response from our community,” Chadwell said.

This year they got over 150 hand crafted hats.

Some of them were made by knitting groups like Burks United Methodist Knit-Wits.

“People who knit and crochet are people who don’t like to sit still and do nothing. They’re always used to doing more than one thing at one time. and that just goes hand and hand with volunteering and getting involved with the community,” Chadwell said.

Each hat came with a card for the mother explaining that the red hat also serves as a reminder for mothers to remember just how important they are.

“Part of it is a message to the mothers to watch out for their own maternal health, for heart health and to see their regular doctor regularly and to take care of themselves so that they can take care of these babies,” Chadwell said.

“It is so important for new moms to have regular primary care checkups after giving birth to screen for common issues like post-partum depression, but also to emphasize healthy lifestyle like getting adequate sleep, nutrition and optimal supplements,” Erlanger primary care and family medicine physician Dr. Stephen Fox said in a press release.

Chadwell said that Erlanger will be giving these tiny hats to babies all throughout the month of February.