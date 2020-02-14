Local K-9 team wins on A&E’s ‘America’s Top Dog’

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – When Whitfield County Deputy Todd Thompson saw himself and his K-9 Eddy compete in the national television show “America’s Top Dog” Wednesday night, he was surrounded with friends and family at a watch party in his own stomping grounds.

“Last night, it was one of those pinch me kind of moments. Is this really happening, because of the amount of people that came up to me and shook my hand and disclosed to me how they felt about how I was representing not only the Sheriff’s Department, but how I was representing the community that we live in,” Deputy Thompson said.

The combo called “Team Eddy” battled against other contestants in an obstacle course competition, and won on the episode.

Thompson said that since then, he’s been getting bombarded with calls and texts of people saying just how proud they are of the pair.

“My community is very important to me and this wouldn’t be possible without the support not only from the department, but the community. It’s huge to have community support,” he said.

Deputy Thompson who is also a husband and father was born and raised in North Georgia.

He and Eddy have been a team in Whitfield County for over 3 years.

They’ve worked several cases with the Sheriff’s Office, and on the show they’re known as the country boys.

“I think that resonates with a lot of folks in this town. This is North Georgia, and there’s a lot of country folks in this town and there are a lot of people across the nation that respects and admires us, I guess, small town country guys,” Deputy Thompson said.

Winning the episode, Deputy Thompson got $10,000 for the Sheriff’s Office and $5,000 for the animal charity of their choice.

They chose the Retired Police Canine Association.

“Often times a handler like myself, when my K-9 partner retires, that is when the medical bills are really at their highest,” Deputy Thompson said.

“This non-profit organization that I donated that $5,000 to basically, if you have a need for a dog that there’s a need there, they’ll write the check.”

Thompson said the experience being on the show has been fantastic.

A team will be crowned “America’s Top Dog” in the final week of competition with the top competitors.

Deputy Thompson couldn’t say whether or not “Team Eddy” would be on the final episode.

So you’ll just have to keep watching to find out!

The next “America’s Top Dog” episode airs Wednesday at 9p on A&E.