Hooked On Science – Make a Light Bulb From a Toilet Paper Tube

Light bulb burn out? No need to worry, here’s how to turn a toilet paper tube and a few other ingredients, from around the house, into a light bulb.

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Electrical Tape

• 8 “D” Batteries

• 0.7 mm Pencil Lead

• Mason Jar

• 2 Wires with Alligator Clips

• Toilet Paper Tube

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Use the electrical tape to secure all of the “D” batteries together in a series.

STEP 2: Use the electrical tape to secure the alligator clips to the sides of the toilet paper tube.

STEP 3: Place a 0.7 mm piece of pencil lead between the alligator clips at the top of the toilet paper tube.

STEP 4: Place the Mason jar over the toilet paper tube, alligator clips, and 0.7 mm piece of pencil lead.

STEP 5: Close the circuit by touching the ends of the alligator clips to the ends of the batteries. Make observations to provide evidence that energy can be transferred from place to place by electric currents. Apply scientific ideas to refine your toilet paper tube light bulb, which converts energy from one from to another.

EXPLANATION

The electrons, from the battery, flow through the alligator clips and pencil lead, creating a closed circuit. The pencil lead or filament becomes so hot, it glows, weakens, and eventually breaks.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.