The Northwest Whitfield girls and boys basketball teams both faced Madison Co in the state tournament on Friday. The Lady Bruins won 52-46, while the boys lost 61-39. In district tournament action, the Silverdale girls won their tournament title over Notre Dame 58-42, and the Boyd Buchanan boys beat Notre Dame for their title 51-29. And the top ranked Cleveland Blue Raiders capped off a perfect regular season with a 68-63 win over rival Walker Valley.