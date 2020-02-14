East Hamilton Presents Madison Hayes With McDonald’s All-American Jersey

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes packed in the honors Thursday. Besides being named a Miss Basketball finalist, she was honored on senior night at East Hamilton. At halftime of the boys game, she was presented with her McDonald’s All-American jersey. And she got to share the night with a selfie with Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer. Hayes has signed to play for the Bulldogs next season, and she’ll likely take her McDonald’s All-American jersey with her.

Said Hayes:”I think it just relates to my hard work that I put in to basketball. Just the fact that my family has been there all the time throughout all the hard work and dedication I’ve been through. I’m just glad I get to get that McDonald’s jersey.” (laughter)