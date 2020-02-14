Autopsy results lead to murder charges in Prentice Cooper body case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The case of a body in a burned car found in Prentice Cooper State Forest has now been ruled a homicide.

Kaleb Cox and Johnbeth Holland face charges in connection to the death of Sean Moss.

According to an affidavit, investigators found Moss was last in contact with Cox.

Surveillance video showed Cox drive into the park followed closely by Holland.

Cox first told detectives Moss died of a drug overdose, and he panicked.

He says he started a fire to destroy the car and Moss’ body.

An autopsy showed Moss was actually shot.

Cox admitted to shooting the man, but says it was in self defense after an argument over drugs.