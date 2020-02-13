Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – February 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lingering Showers This Morning, Then Breezy And Colder Conditions.



Milder with a line of showers moving from West to East through the morning Some of these could be severe with damaging winds and heavy downpours the biggest threat. Lows will stay in the upper 50’s & low 60’s.

After early morning showers, drier, breezy, and cooler for Thursday with leftover clouds. Temperatures will drop into the 40’s later in the day. Turning much colder Thursday night with lows in the upper 20’s Lots of sun, but quite cold for Friday, Valentine’s Day with highs only around 44 with lows back in the low to mid 20’s by Saturday morning.

Right now, the weekend is looking dry with a warming trend and highs back in the 50’s. Next area of rain will be most likely for next Tuesday.

54 & 33 are our seasonal highs and lows.

