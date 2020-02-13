UTC screens Black History documentary on female unit in WWII

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put on an award winning documentary today as past of Black History month.

The film is called six triple eight.

It’s about the only all female, all African American unit to serve overseas during World War II.

Their story started right outside Chattanooga, at the third Army Women’s Army Corps training center IN Fort Oglethorpe.

The women were deployed to England in February of 1945.

Multicultural Affairs assistant director Christoper Stokes says he hopes the younger generation learned something today.

“Seeing the impact these women had today, the challenges that they went through and how it has impacted them today. Many of the things we have learned in our past have helped us move forward today.”

The showing was free to the public and also featured a panel discussion.