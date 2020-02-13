Tree smashes family cars in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Some Chattanooga residents are cleaning up storm damage today.

Many Trees fell last night after a storm tore through the area.

One tree landed on two out of the four cars at the home.

With the ground being so saturated from all the rain, the tree fell easily.

The family says they didn’t hear a sound when it fell and found it this morning.

The mother says cars can be replaced but her family cannot.

“We are blessed. We were upset this morning, waking up to find the cars damaged. But, at the end of the day I have a 14 and 15 year old and I can’t get them back. It could have fell on my house and taken my whole family out. At the end of the day all I can do is thank God and know its part of his plan. So apparently he’s got something else planned for my family. I just thank god we are still here.”

A tree removal company came out to help remove the fallen tree.