Traffic came to a stop today after a retaining wall fell in East ridge.

Officials say it happened after 11 this morning.

The wall is behind Easy Auto at the 57 hundred block of Ringgold Road.

All lanes of traffic were closed due to the wall hiting a gas meter, causing a gas leak.

Officials quickly shut off the gas and evactuated the building along with some homes above the hill.

NO ONE WAS HURT.