News 12 Then: Our Swine Flu Germ Quiz from 2010

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Over the years, we have given our viewers a test during flu season.

Videographer put together our Germ Quiz stories to see if you really know the down and dirty details about how germs pass from human to human.

There days, we’re worried about the Cornovirus.

But ten years ago, the Swine Flu was the virus du jour.

So our “Germie” character returned for a special Swine Flu version of the Germ Quiz in February of 2010.

As usual, the quiz master was UTC microbiologist Dr. Henry Spratt.

*** PS… Allen Fairbanks took his talents to North Carolina, but he left us one of his Germie clay figures he used to make the stories. (Notice we have him hanging out next to the bowls and plates in the newsroom!)