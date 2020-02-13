Lee defends Tennessee voucher program amid lawmaker concerns

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Lee is defending the rollout of his much-debated school voucher program and downplayed recent anger from lawmakers upset with how the state has prepared to give parents tax dollars to pay for private tuition.

- Advertisement -

Lee told reporters Thursday that he cared more about kids than “detractors” trying to hamper the voucher implementation.

The program would allow a family to use up to $7,400 in public tax dollars from an education savings account on private school tuition and other approved expenses.

Nashville and Memphis are the only places where the voucher program would apply.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)