LaFayette Back in State For Fourth Straight Year

It never gets old going to the state basketball tournament.

LaFayette is returning for the fourth year in-a-row.

The Ramblers will be at home for the first round as they entertain Oconee County on Saturday.

While it might be too early to tell if this is the best team LaFayette has taken to state, it is one of their better rebounding teams, and head coach Hank Peppers likes how they stack up.

Said Peppers:”You know I feel like we have more size. We have some quick guards that can handle it. Defensively we can match up pretty well with a variety of opponents. Some of our big guys they move like guards. You’ll see a lot of orange in here on Saturday. Not having to travel. Playing in a comfortable gym. It’s just. More so than that, it’s an experience you never forget.”