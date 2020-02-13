Cindy Todd retires after 28 years at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A long time employee of the Aquarium is retiring.

Cindy Todd has worked at the Tennessee Aquarium for the last 28 years.

She started in advertising and today she is their chief marketing and communications officer.

Many of her coworkers came out to celebrate her success.

Todd has seen many changes in the Aquarium.

“I was fortunate enough to be a part of the original crew, I started working about 5 months before the aquarium opened. I was in charge of the grand opening and the advertising campaign and setting up sponsorships. It’s been so fun seeing all of the development in and around the aquarium.”

Todd’s last day is Friday.

Congratulations Cindy Todd!